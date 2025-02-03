Vietnamese community in France celebrates Tet

A food corner at the Lunar New Year (Tet) Market in Nogent-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris. (Photo: VNA)

For over a decade, the Vietnamese community in France has maintained the tradition of gathering at the Lunar New Year (Tet) Market in Nogent-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris. This year’s event, held on February 1, drew over 4,000 attendees.

As the largest annual event for the Vietnamese diaspora in France, the market featured an array of traditional Vietnamese dishes, such as banh mi (Vietnamese baguette) and spring rolls, and Vietnamese coffee. A mix of Vietnamese and French books, along with handcrafts, also captured the attention of attendees. Nearly 40 brightly decorated stalls, adorned with green banh chung (square glutinous rice cakes) and yellow apricot blossoms, ushered in a season of joy and hope.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang praised the efforts of the Vietnamese Association in France for organising activities that connect the community with their homeland, including the market. He said this event not only strengthens ties within the Vietnamese community but also fosters friendship between the people of the two countries.

The ambassador voiced his hope for more successes in the development of friendly relations and cooperation between Vietnam and France, as well as with international partners.

Nogent-sur-Marne Mayor Jacques Jean Paul Martin said France upholds the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, noting the Tet celebration stands as a powerful symbol of this friendship.

Louis Hartmann, whose wife is Vietnamese, shared his enjoyment of the festival, saying it provides an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and immerse oneself in the unique aspects of Vietnamese culture, from its food to its festive spirit and cultural environment./.