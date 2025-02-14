Vietnamese community in Australia proud of national traditions

Delegates at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese community in Australia has gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) at the annual Tet Cong Dong (Community Tet) event, a cherished occasion to honour cultural traditions and foster connections.

Hosted by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney, the February 13 gathering brought together officials, representatives from various organisations, and hundreds of overseas Vietnamese.

In his opening remarks, Consul General Nguyen Thanh Tung highlighted Vietnam’s continued socio-political stability and economic progress despite global uncertainties. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to streamlining the state apparatus and improving governance efficiency and effectiveness at all levels, thus working towards sustainable development and heralding a new era of intergation and reform.

He also emphasised the milestone upgrade of Vietnam – Australia relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024, strengthening cooperation in all areas, from economy, politics, education, security - defence to culture and tourism.

The Consul General acknowledged Australia’s swift humanitarian aid for Vietnamese localities following Typhoon Yagi and praised the Vietnamese community’s significant contributions to bilateral ties.

The presence and success of the community in Australia demonstrate Vietnames people's efforts, mettle, and aspiration to advance in the internaitonal arena, he noted, expressing confidence that their unity and contributions will continue to support Vietnam’s growth and enhance the two countries' relations.

For many attendees, the event was a heartfelt reunion with Vietnamese traditions.



Lee Nguyen, who have lived and worked in Australia for 16 years, shared his joy at experiencing the homeland's Tet spirit abroad, while student Nguyen Thi Song Thu from Western Sydney University found the festive decorations a remind of home. Max Archer-Challinor, a member of music band String to string, was captivated by the vibrant atmosphere and the elegance of the traditional ao dai, even wearing one himself to fully embrace the celebration.

The event also honored individuals for their achievements in culture, music, business, and scientific research, as well as their contributions to the Vietnamese community in Australia./.