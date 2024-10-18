Making news
Vietnamese citizens in Middle East remain safe amidst conflicts: Spokesperson
Vietnamese citizens in the Middle East have been safe amidst conflicts in the region, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 17.
At the ministry’s regular press conference, Hang said there are more than 700 Vietnamese people in Israel, 13 in Lebanon and eight in Iran.
Vietnamese representative offices in the region have been constantly providing updates on the situation for the Vietnamese people and advised them to keep close tabs on the developments and travel to subway stations for shelter in case of emergencies, she said.
They have worked close with local authorities and maintained regular contact with the Vietnamese communities to keep constantly updated on the expats’ information while getting ready with citizen protection plans, she added.
Responding to reporters’ query on two Vietnamese citizens missing in Japan, Hang said four Vietnamese people were knocked into the sea by waves as they were fishing off the coast of Ibaraki prefecture on October 12, two of whom were saved with stable conditions while search operations are underway for the remaining.
The ministry has directed Vietnamese representative organisations in the country to join hands with local authorities to make an inquiry into the case, verify the identities of the victims, and assist search and rescue efforts, she added.
Regarding a Thai court’s approval on the extradition of terrorist Y Quynh Bdap to Vietnam, the spokesperson affirmed that this is an appropriate decision that ensures all criminal offenders are punished in accordance to the law.
According to Hang, Y Quynh Bdap recruited, incited and directed the terrorist attack in Dak Lak province on June 11, 2023, causing particularly severe consequences. The provincial People’s Court sentenced him 10 years in prison for terrorism offences.
The Vietnamese authorities will coordinate with the Thai side to handle the case in line with the regulations of the two nations, she added./.