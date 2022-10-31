Making news
Vietnamese citizen among dead in Halloween stampede in RoK
RoK Foreign Minister Park Jin sent a letter to Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung, expressing his condolences over this incident and affirming that he will make every effort and work closely with the embassy in the matter.
The embassy said it was cooperating with local authorities to verify information and the identity of the Vietnamese deceased.
It has also requested RoK authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and is performing necessary citizen protection measures.
The embassy has contacted and assisted members of the bereaved family in the identification work, and relevant procedures.
The Consular Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has called on Vietnamese citizens who know more information about Vietnamese citizens that may be victims of the incident to notify the department for assistance.
Units of the MoFA and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK have set up a working group to continue keeping a close watch on the case, and taken various measures to protect citizens in case there are more Vietnamese victims.
Vietnamese citizens can contact the Citizen Protection Hotline: (+84) 981.84.84.84 or that of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK (+82)10.6315.6618 for help if necessary./.