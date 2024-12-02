Making news
Vietnamese band rocks ASEAN - India Music Festival 2024
Famous rock band Buc Tuong (The Wall) represents Vietnam at the ASEAN - India Music Festival 2024 that is taking place in New Delhi from November 29 to December 1.
The festival is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs of India on the occasion of 10 years of India's "Act East" policy. It brings together 10 bands from the 10 ASEAN member states and five others from host India.
As the first to perform, the Vietnamese band rocked the outdoor stage at Purana Qila, one of the oldest forts in Delhi, with its famous songs.
Opening the event, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita affirmed that music is a common language that inspires, heals and connects people.
This festival highlights the cultural bond that India and ASEAN have built over the years. It is a celebration of how music transcends borders and strengthens the ties between ASEAN and India in their shared journey of development, he said.
The ASEAN-India Music Festival 2024 gives the audience a rare opportunity to experience the rich and diverse sounds of both regions at one location.