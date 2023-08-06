Vietnamese athletes shine at Manulife Da Nang International Marathon

The tournament attracted nearly 9,000 athletes, including nearly 1,500 foreigners from 50 countries and territories, along with roughly 800 children joining in the 1.5km race.



In the men's 42km full marathon, Ethiopian athlete Takele Ebisa won the first prize with a time of 2 hours 26 minutes 11 seconds, breaking the old record of 2 hours 32 minutes 16 seconds held by a Japanese athlete. Kenya’s Kipsang Charles Kipkorir and Vietnam’s Tran Duy Quang got the second and third prizes, respectively.



In the women's 42km full marathon, Ethiopia’s Birehan Marta Tinsae came first with 2 hours 58 minutes and 26 seconds, followed by Vietnam’s Duong Thi Khanh and Japan’s Uchino Satomi.



In the men's 21km half marathon, all of the three highest prizes were grabbed by Vietnamese athletes. Pham Tien San finished first with 1 hour 17 minutes 14 seconds. He was followed by Le Van Thanh and Trinh Minh Tam.



Meanwhile, with 1 hour 21 minutes 53 seconds, Shelmith Muriuki Nyawira of Kenya came first in the women’s 21km half marathon, followed by Vietnam’s Thai Thi Kim Ngan and Le Thi Kha Ly.



With 35 minutes 11 seconds, France’s Charnet Stephane finished first in the men’s 10km run, while Vietnam’s Nguyen Khanh Ly came first in this distance for women, with 40 minutes 33 seconds.



In the men’s and women’s 5km run, Tran Minh Quy and Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, both of Vietnam, won the titles, with 17 minutes 51 seconds, and 19 minutes 16 seconds, respectively.