Vietnamese Association in RoK urged to strengthen unity

A gathering of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

As the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (RoK) is expanding and increasingly integrating into local society, the General Association of Vietnamese People (GAVP) here needs to strengthen its role in fostering unity and connectivity to support community activities and inspire the Vietnamese people in the country, said Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Ho.

He made this remark at the 7th Congress of the GAVP in the RoK for the 2025-2027 term, recently held in Seoul. The event gathered representatives from its chapters, organisations, students, workers, and multicultural families across the country.

The diplomat highlighted the growing importance of the Vietnam–RoK relationship, particularly following the elevation of their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He suggested the association enhance cooperation with organisations and businesses, promote dissemination of the Vietnam Village project in the RoK, and continue hosting annual Vietnamese language classes for children from multicultural families.

The congress endorsed a report on the association’s performance for the 2023-2025 term, which showcased its proactive efforts in overcoming challenges while leveraging available resources. It successfully organised numerous meaningful activities, attracting strong participation from the Vietnamese community. These initiatives have not only fostered solidarity and cohesion but also promoted cultural exchange, providing members with opportunities to celebrate their heritage. As a result, the association has reaffirmed its vital role in connecting and supporting community members.

A 30-member Executive Board for the 2025-2027 term was elected, representing nearly 380,000 Vietnamese people living in the RoK./.