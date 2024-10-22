Making news
Vietnamese artists win three gold awards at Asia Pacific Arts Festival 2024
The Gold Plus went to People’s Artist Le Ngoc with the “Co doi thuong ngan” (Goddess of Forest) performance while the two gold awards were presented to Meritorious Artists Nguyen Van Hai and Pham Thi Hong for “Beo dat may troi” (When Earth and Sky Unite) folk song performance.
The two performances featured Vietnam’s cultural heritage recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) - the Vietnamese beliefs in the Mother Goddesses of Three Realms and the Quan Ho Bac Ninh folk songs.
Dancers from the theater were also awarded a commemorative award for their outstanding supporting dance performance.
International artists and audiences were impressed by Vietnamese artists’ performances raising awareness of preserving cultural heritage and the origins of culture.
The Asia Pacific Arts Festival, which was first held in 2013, aims to promote harmony, peace, and global friendship through diversified cultural exchanges, workshops, and performing arts./.