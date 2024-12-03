Vietnamese artisans bring unique handicrafts to Milan

At Vietnamese national pavilion (Photo: VNA)



Vietnamese firms are making their mark at the 28th Artigiano International Handicrafts Fair in Milan, the capital of Lombardy - Italy's largest economic and cultural hub, from November 30 - December 8.

The annual event has attracted nearly 2,800 businesses from 90 countries worldwide, showcasing the rich tapestry of global craftsmanship.

The Vietnam national pavilion, an expansive 180 sq.m treasure trove, hosts 16 outstanding enterprises exhibiting a wide range of intricate and unique handicrafts. Silk, lacquerware, ceramics, and leather products vie for attention alongside innovative eco-friendly and recycled materials, such as loofah and denim fabric

The display also highlights Vietnam's One Commune, One Product (OCOP) initiative, with samples of tea, coffee, dried fruits, black garlic, turmeric powder, cashew nuts, coconut-based products, and rice noodles that are sure to delight the senses, said Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Minh Tien.

Under the banner "Converging Values - Spreading Culture", the pavilion invites attendees to engage in experiential activities. From product tastings to captivating video presentations promoting OCOP products tied to Vietnam's diverse regional cultures and rural tourism, this approach aims to introduce Vietnam's iconic handicrafts and specialties to a broader European audience.

The fair also featured a seminar on Vietnam-Italy handicraft cooperation, with speakers sharing insights on their countries' respective strengths, consumer and aesthetic trends, and sustainable development practices, paving the way for future partnerships.

The Vietnamese delegation also engaged with the Handicraft Federation of Vicenza city, visited local ceramic workshops and artisan production facilities to explore potential synergies.

As the Artigiano Fair coincides with the pre-Christmas and New Year shopping season, it has garnered acclaim from countries and businesses worldwide. Its robust digital platform, boasting over one million registered members, ensures year-round promotion and consistent customer engagement, making it an invaluable resource for artisans.

Italy, a handicrafts market titan with an annual trade turnover exceeding 21.05 billion USD, offers fertile ground for Vietnamese artisans to flourish. Since its debut in 1996, the fair has been the global stage for artisans to showcase their products and cultural heritage. Vietnamese firms, joining since the early 2000s, have continually strengthened their global market presence./.