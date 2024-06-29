Vietnamese ambassador vows support for humanitarian demining efforts

Vietnam pledged to support for humanitarian demining efforts: Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reaffirmed its commitment to clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war during the 53rd regular session of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) Executive Council on June 27.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, pledged Vietnam's active participation in the council's joint work. He also highlighted Vietnam's dedication to effective cooperation with GICHD in the coming time.

He specifically underlined ongoing mine clearance projects in Vietnam and expressed a desire to explore new collaboration opportunities.

The session itself focused on GICHD's recent activities, including financial reports and donor contributions. The council also charted a course for the its future endeavors.

On the occasion, Dung was unanimously elected as a member of the GICHD Executive Council.

Founded in 1998, the non-profit GICHD, now grouping 23 members, acts as a centre for research, training and support for international community to reduce mine and UXO risks through collaboration with the UN, affected countries, inter-governmental and non-governmental organisations, research institutes, and other entities./.