Vietnam's regions to welcome Lunar New Year in different weather conditions

Strong cold will cover the northern region while the south will experience warm weather on the Lunar New Year’s Eve on January 21 and the first days of the Year of the Cat, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



Aside from January 21 night, scattered drizzle is also predicted for the north on the night of January 22 and on January 23, the first two days of the Year of the Cat.



On these two days, the region will record strong cold with the lowest temperatures of 14 - 16 degrees Celsius in lowland areas and 12 - 14 degrees Celsius, even under 10 degrees, in mountainous ones. The weather will get warmer during daytime, up to 18 - 22 degrees.



Meanwhile, temperatures will range between 15 and 24 degrees Celsius in the north central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh during January 22 - 24.



People in the Central Highlands and southern regions will celebrate the Year of the Cat in good weather with temperatures of 21 - 25 degrees the lowest and 31 - 34 degrees the highest.



The forecasting centre said the peak of the winter will fall in late January and February, when the northern and north central regions will undergo many days of severe cold, and mountainous areas may record frost and snow./.

