Vietnam's durian dominates fruit exports, outpacing dragon fruit

Vietnam's fruit exports have experienced a remarkable surge, with durian overtaking dragon fruit as the top foreign currency earner in 2023, heard a conference held by the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association (Vinafruit) in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 24.

Specifically, durian brought home 2.2 billion USD, a five-fold increase from the previous year.

According to Vinafruit, the total area of fruit cultivation nationwide has expanded significantly, reaching nearly 1.25 million ha in 2023, a 1.6-fold increase from 10 years ago. The Mekong Delta and the northern midland and mountainous region are the country's two largest fruit-producing regions, accounting for 33% and 23% of the total area, respectively.

Vietnam's diverse fruit types, including temperate, subtropical, and tropical varieties, have positioned the country as a competitive player in the global market. In 2023, fruit and vegetable exports exceeded 5.6 billion USD, showcasing substantial growth of 1.47 times compared to 2018. The global demand for fruits and vegetables remain substantial, continuously growing from 222 billion USD in 2013 to 311 billion USD in 2022, reflecting an increase of more than 1.4 times over the past decade.

To maintain a strong foothold in export markets, Vinafruit Deputy Secretary General Nguyen Van Muoi underlined the importance of adhering to quality standards like VietGAP and GlobalGAP. He suggested developing specific standards for each fruit and vegetable type and incorporating advanced farming techniques to enhance quality, reduce costs, and increase profits.

Electronic traceability systems were highlighted as a crucial tool for ensuring transparency and building consumer trust. Additionally, tailored marketing and promotional strategies aligned with specialty products, geographical indications, and organic certification were recommended.

Government officials and industry experts from An Giang province discussed policies supporting the allocation of codes for export cultivation areas and strategies to link fruit production and consumption.

At the event, enterprises and cooperatives signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation in production and consumption of fruit products, particularly mango and citrus fruits./.