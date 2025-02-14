Vietnam wishes for continued cooperation with US in fixing war aftermath

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam hopes to work with the US on practical and effective cooperation in such areas as health care, environment, climate change, disaster relief, and war aftermath alleviation to ensure long-term, stable bilateral ties in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation, and stainable development.

The statement was made by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press conference on February 13.

Over the past years, through various cooperation mechanisms, including those involved the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Vietnam and the US have effectively collaborated in these fields, she stated.

Responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing foreign aid, including projects in Vietnam related to health care, education, bomb and mine clearance, and dioxin remediation, she said Vietnam pays great attention to the US decisions regarding the USAID.

The US’s aid projects have benefited many provinces and cities across Vietnam, bringing a better life to communities involved, she said, noting suspending USAID-aided projects, especially war bomb and mine clearance and dioxin decontamination at Bien Hoa air base, could strongly influence the safety of local people as well as the surrounding environment.

Hang also talked about the practicality of ongoing Vietnam-US cooperation in searching for US servicemen missing in action, saying it has strengthened the friendship between their people, mutual trust, and the countries’ sound relationship, especially as they are celebrating the three decades of diplomatic ties.

Addressing another question regarding President Trump’s executive order imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, effective from March 4, 2025, the diplomat said that Vietnam is working closely with the US to strengthen bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Bilateral trade and investment ties have developed positively, benefiting both governments and peoples, she noted. “Vietnam is ready to work with the US in a cooperative and constructive manner to share information, address mutual concerns, and further strengthen economic relations between the two countries,” she stressed./.