Vietnam wins silver prize at World Circus Art Festival in Russia

A performance “Du non 4 nu” (four female artists swing on conical hat) of the Vietnam Circus Federation (VCF). (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Circus Federation)

A performance “Du non 4 nu” (four female artists swing on conical hat) of the Vietnam Circus Federation (VCF) won silver medal at the World Circus Art Festival “IDOL-2024) which wrapped up on July 22 in Moscow, Russia, according to Tong Toan Thang, the VCF’s director.

This is the first time the Vietnamese circus has won a medal at the IDOL, one of the most prestigious contests in the circus world.

This year’s edition gathered more than 200 artists from 17 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Peru, the Philippines, China, Bulgaria, Mongolia, Vietnam, the US and Germany with 24 special entries.

The organising board awarded a Grand Fix, three gold, three silver and four bronze prizes to the competing teams.

According to Thang, the performance of the four female artists was highly acclaimed by the event's jury board for skillful performance techniques.

He went on to say that as prop was designed in the shape of a conical hat with the combination with the violin melody of the song "Hello Vietnam", highlighting Vietnamese culture, the performance won admiration of many audiences.

Earlier, Pham Thi Huong and Chu Hong Thuy won the gold prize for their performance "Du Son" (Red Swing) at the 2022 International Circus Festival held in Russia in October 2022./.