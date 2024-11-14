Vietnam wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships

Nguyen Quynh Huong and Do Tran Cam Tu (right) are with their bronze medals at the Las Vegas World Judo Championships Kata 2024. (Photo: ijf.org)

Vietnamese judo athletes secured a bronze medal at the Las Vegas World Judo Championships Kata 2024, which concluded in the US on November 12.



The medal was awarded to the duo Nguyen Quynh Huong and Do Tran Cam Tu in the women’s Ju No Kata U23 category, scoring 380.5 points.



The gold medal went to Japan's Motegi Rinka and Kawahara Akiko, who scored 401 points, while the silver medal was claimed by Italy's Quartieri Siria and Demola Anna, with a score of 382.5 points.



Coach Nguyen Thanh Tai said: “At this year's World Judo Championships, strong teams were concentrated in Europe, making the competition for medals very fierce.



"However, thanks to careful preparation, Vietnamese athletes are gradually catching up with the global standard. The achievements at this tournament reflect the effectiveness of our efforts to develop judo in Vietnam after a period of investment and growth.”



The world championships featured 282 athletes, 196 men and 86 women, from 32 countries and territories, competing in five championship events and five U23 events.



Vietnam sent a delegation of 12 athletes, funded through private sponsorship, participating in four championship events and two U23 events./.

