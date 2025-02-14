Vietnam willing to contribute to int'l efforts in settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is ready to join international efforts in promoting dialogue and seeking peaceful solutions to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on February 13 in response to a query about Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal to select Vietnam as a venue for activities to seek solutions to conflicts while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

Vietnam supports the international community's mediation efforts aimed at finding lasting peaceful solutions to conflicts, ensuring the involvement of all relevant parties in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, she said./.