Making news
Vietnam welcomes UNSC’s resolution on Gaza ceasefire: Spokeswoman
She said Vietnam calls on relevant sides to immediately implement Resolution 2728, approved by the UNSC on March 25, towards a long-term and sustainable ceasefire in the region, promoting humanitarian aid and protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
"Vietnam supports all of the international community’s efforts in urging the parties to exercise restraint, hold dialogues and handle disagreements via peaceful means and based on respect for international law and related resolutions of the UNSC so as to achieve a fair, satisfactory and lasting solution to the peace process in the Middle East," she stressed./.