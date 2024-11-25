Vietnam welcomes first group of 400 Chinese tourists on charter train

Chinese tourists are welcomed at Lao Cai Station (Photo: baolaocai.vn)

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has recently welcomed 400 Chinese tourists entering Vietnam through the Lao Cai International Border Gate on the first charter train under a cooperation programme between the Lao Cai Department of Tourism and VNR.

This is the largest group of Chinese tourists visiting Vietnam since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tourists traveled from Lao Cai to Hanoi Station and then embarked on a 13-day train journey to visit several popular destinations, including Thua Thien-Hue province, Da Nang city, Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province, Phan Thiet city in Binh Thuan province, and Ho Chi Minh City, before returning to China.

The railway sector will continue coordinating with travel agencies to organise 16 charter trains, expected to bring a total of 7,000 Chinese visitors to Vietnam.

A representative of the Railway Transport Joint Stock Company noted that China is a key tourism market for Vietnam, with around 3 million visitors annually, ranking second only to the Republic of Korea. The railway sector is actively collaborating with travel companies to tap into this potential market by offering diverse transport options, especially through chartered trains.

For instance, VNR is working with Chinese railways to operate charter trains on a 1,435mm gauge from China to Vietnam via the Dong Dang International Railway Station, reaching destinations like Ha Long Station. Alternatively, some trains come to Gia Lam Station, where passengers transfer to Vietnamese trains on a 1,000mm gauge to continue their journeys.

Chinese tourists can also enter by road and take direct trains on routes such as Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong. From Hai Phong, they can visit Ha Long by road and either return to China by train or continue traveling to southern provinces.

Currently, Chinese tourists primarily use chartered trains for transport, spending their days sightseeing and sleeping onboard at night to save time and accommodation costs, the representative said, adding that it plans to collaborate with travel agencies to enhance the onboard experiences by introducing local specialties, organising group activities, and offering entertainment in carriages to attract more passengers./.