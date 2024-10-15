Vietnam Week in US helps promote Vietnamese cultural heritage

The reenactment of a royal procession in the late 19 century at the National Museum of Asian Art. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Week 2024 has been held in Washington D.C, the US, from October 4-12, aiming to honour the country’s rich cultural heritage, enrich Vietnamese-American people's identity and commend the achievements of the Vietnamese-American community.

Attendees were treated to a display of the Nguyen Dynasty's royal costumes, learned about woodblock prints of 'Truyen Kieu' (The Tale of Kieu), folk songs, and ancient proverbs, and enjoyed dishes with a strong Hue culinary flavour.

Andrew Well Dang, an expert on Vietnam at the US Institute of Peace (USIP), said Vietnam boasts a rich and diverse culture shaped by its long history which needs to be introduced to the world. This programme has presented many aspects in a way that resonates with the American public, he added.

Erin Stenhauer Phuong, founder of the Vietnam Society, said that the event helps enhance community cohesion to preserve the traditional values of Vietnamese culture.

A heritage and peace youth forum was also organised within the framework of the event, which empowers young Vietnamese-Americans and young Vietnamese people who are living, studying, and working in the US to share their ideas and visions for the future.

Experts from the US Institute of Peace, scholars, and representatives from the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam were invited to participate in a roundtable discussion with the youth, aiming to build a shared vision for a prosperous and peaceful Vietnam./.