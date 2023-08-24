Vietnam, US work together in settling war consequences

Colonel Le Dinh Vu, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Military Science and head of the office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences, held a working session with a visiting delegation from the US Senate Committee on Appropriations in Hanoi on August 23.



At the session, the two sides agreed on the need to continue to work closely together in dealing with war aftermaths.



They will coordinate in settling Agent Orange/dioxin contamination, seeking and identifying martyrs’ remains, supporting persons with disabilities, and handling unexploded ordnances.



The two sides also concurred to strengthen dialogues, contributing to reinforcing and promoting relations between the two countries in the time to come./.