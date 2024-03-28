Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang (sixth from left) and his US guests. Photo: VNA



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang expressed his hope that Vietnam and the US will deepen cooperation across spheres, making it on par with their comprehensive strategic partnership, while receiving Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chairwoman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, in Hanoi on March 27.



The Deputy PM said he believes that Gillibrand’s visit will contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and promoting the relations between the two countries and their legislatures.



Quang called on US congressmen to raise a strong voice so that the US government would soon recognise Vietnam's market economy status.



The two sides shared the view on the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and safety of navigation and overflight, and settling disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The US delegation highly valued Vietnam’s stance on the East Sea issue.



Gillibrand and other delegation members expressed their impressions of Vietnam’s outstanding development, and thanked the country for its supply of medical equipment during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



She said the elevation of the bilateral relationship to the comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the visit to Vietnam by President Joe Biden in September 2023 has created a good foundation for the relations to grow further in the time ahead.



The US wants to expand collaboration in various spheres, from economy, technology, energy and agriculture to new ones like artificial intelligence (AI), she said./.