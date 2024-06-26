Making news
Vietnam, US holds huge potential in prison management cooperation: Deputy minister
There is ample room for Vietnam and the US to work together in the area of prison management, as well as study and carry out specific cooperation activities, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Van Long said on June 25.
In a working session with the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) as part of his working trip to the country to attend the fourth UN Chiefs of Police Summit on June 26-28, Long briefed the US side on the management of the prisoners of the US citizenship in Vietnam as well as policies for them.
He requested the US side to enhance delegation exchanges to share experience in the execution of the criminal sentences, and provide legal assistance in criminal matters for Vietnam, including the transfer of sentenced persons.
He also suggested BOP to organise training programmes covering the execution of the criminal sentences, prison management and prison education for officers from the Ministry of Public Security, adding both sides should study, negotiate, and sign Memoranda of Understanding on professional cooperation, creating a legal basis to promote collaboration activities to a practical and effective manner.
He took the occasion to invite Acting Assistant Director at BOP’s Correctional Programmes Division Shane Salem and other BOP officials to pay a working visit to Vietnam in the coming time.
Salem, for his part, said he agrees with Long’s recommendations which should be documented so that BOP could promote areas of mutual concerns./.