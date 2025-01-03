Making news
Vietnam urged to bolster global integration, multilateralism for new era
In a move to usher Vietnam into a new era of growth and prosperity, Vietnam should double down on its global integration efforts and strengthen its commitments to multilateralism, according to Vietnamese representative in Switzerland and foreign former officials.
The remarks come in response to Party General Secretary To Lam’s call to lead Vietnam into the era of the nation's rise.
Talking with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Switzerland, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva Le Dinh Ba stressed that proactive international integration offers Vietnam significant advantages on multilateral forums and structures.
The experience gained from decades of reform, development and integration is an invaluable asset for the nation as it embraces global engagement in this new era, he noted.
On the multilateral front, there is considerable untapped potential, particularly in economy and trade, for Vietnam. “The deeper we integrate and the higher quality our commitments become, the more we can demand reciprocity from our partners,” he asserted, reinforcing the principle of mutual benefit in international trade.
To elevate the nation’s global standing, he advocated for a shift in mindset, from a recipient of aid and technical assistance to a contributor that shapes international rules and shares its expertise.
Meanwhile, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland and former German Deputy Prime Minister Philip Rosler underscored the importance of focusing on economic development to achieve Vietnam’s GDP growth targets.
The best path forward for Vietnam to enter this new era is by promoting investment and trade while enhancing international cooperation, he said, noting that Vietnamese leaders' efforts in this direction have been welcomed by the global community.
All eyes are on Vietnam, especially in 2025 as Vietnam approaches the 50th anniversary of national reunification, Rosler said, adding that that many countries will reflect on Vietnam's historical achievements and its progress in national construction.
According to him, multilateral cooperation is key for Vietnam to draw international attention, attract foreign investors, and solidify its position on the global stage.
Sharing Rosler’s views, former Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Ivo Sieber suggested that economic and trade cooperation agreements should be a key priority for Vietnam in the coming years.
With increasing attention to bilateral free trade agreements, he pointed out that the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is negotiating with several nations globally, most recently finalising an agreement with Thailand. Vietnam, as a major economy in Southeast Asia, has yet to establish a similar deal with EFTA. This presents a promising opportunity to move forward with such an agreement.
Hopefully, this will benefit all parties involved, including businesses, he said./.