Vietnam, UK vow to combat human trafficking, illegal migration

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) supports and commits to cooperating with the UK side to fight human trafficking and illegal migration, Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang told Secretary of State for the Home Department Yvette Cooper in their phone talks on October 10.

Quang added that the MPS is ready to share experiences with the UK law enforcement agencies in the fight against organised crimes.

Hailing the progress of the bilateral cooperative ties both bilaterally and multilaterally since the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2010, he said the MPS and the UK Home Office have been working closely together in combating crimes, migration, border control management, and the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration. They have regularly shared information and effectively implemented a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on migration issues between the Vietnamese and UK Governments, as well as another MoU on cooperation in fighting human trafficking crime.

Looking ahead, both sides agreed to continue realising the signed cooperation documents, particularly the memoranda of understanding on combating human trafficking crime, sharing immigration information, and migration issues. They also committed to continuing to implement the Joint Declaration on cooperation in migration, immigration management, and combating human trafficking and illegal migration.

To further strengthen their partnership, both sides will facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels to share information and experiences in fighting human trafficking and illegal migration. Additionally, they will collaborate in carrying out programmes to prevent illegal migration, increase training courses aimed at improving technical and language skills for immigration management and illegal migration combat, and address technology-related crimes, fraud, financial and banking crimes, and money laundering./.