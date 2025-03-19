Vietnam-UK partnership boosts higher education

The Vietnam-UK Transnational Education Consortium was officially launched (Photo: VNA)



Phenikaa University and the British Council in Vietnam co-hosted a roundtable in Hanoi on March 18, seeking cooperation in promoting higher education internationalisation in Vietnam.

The event gathered representatives from Vietnamese and UK universities, British Council officials, international businesses, and alumni of UK training programmes.

The discussion was part of a British Council-funded project involving four Vietnamese universities -Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Phenikaa University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), and Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) - University of Da Nang- in collaboration with the University of Gloucestershire in the UK. The initiative aims to enhance institutional capacity, foster cooperation, and promote transnational education programmes between the two countries.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Phu Khanh, Vice President of Phenikaa University, noted that the UK leads in transnational education programmes in Vietnam, offering globally recognised degrees at affordable costs. Through this project, Phenikaa University has improved faculty capacity, modernised teaching methods, and strengthened partnerships with international businesses and universities.

Dr. Do Huu Nguyen Loc, Country Director of the Gloucestershire Programme cum Vice President of UEF, highlighted the project’s role in connecting university faculty nationwide and facilitating knowledge exchange. He underscored its impact on high school students, providing early career guidance for the digital and AI-driven era.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Huynh Cong Phap, Rector of VKU, praised the project’s contributions to faculty development, technology adoption, and academic collaboration.

Dr. Ly Thien Trang, Vice President of HUTECH, added that training workshops have enhanced leadership, management, and teaching strategies while incorporating AI applications and sustainable development into education.

The initiative has also improved student and parent access to educational information through digital media and outreach events, supporting the UN’s goals for quality and inclusive education.

During the discussion, the Vietnam-UK Transnational Education Consortium was officially launched. The consortium aims to improve educational quality, strengthen collaboration, and expand research and academic exchanges, benefiting students, faculty, and educators in both countries. The partnership is expected to position Vietnam as a regional education hub, attracting international students./.