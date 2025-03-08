Vietnam to waive visas for citizens from 12 countries

Foreign tourists visit Hanoi's Old Quarter. (Photo: VNA)

The Government has issued Resolution No. 44/NQ-CP dated March 7, 2025 on visa exemptions for citizens from 12 countries across the world.



These countries include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.



The resolution clearly states that citizens of these countries will be exempted from visas for a temporary stay period of 45 days from the date of entry, regardless of passport type and purpose of entry, on the basis of fully meeting the entry conditions as prescribed by Vietnam’s laws.



The visa exemption policy when entering Vietnam for citizens of the above countries will be implemented from March 15, 2025 to March 14, 2028 and will be considered for extension according to the provisions of Vietnam’s laws.



The Government’s Resolution No. 32/NQ-CP dated March 15, 2022 and Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP dated August 14, 2023 will expire on March 15, 2025./.