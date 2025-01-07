Vietnam to upgrade port infrastructure to accommodate larger cargo vessels

A large cargo ship docks at Cat Lai Port in Thu Duc city of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA), under the Ministry of Transport, is preparing a proposal to enhance the operational capacity of public maritime infrastructure and existing port facilities. This initiative aims to address the rising trend for large cargo vessels, which are increasingly calling at Vietnamese ports.

According to the VMA, the growing size of cargo ships, including Megamax vessels deployed on Asia-Europe and Asia-North America routes, has significantly improved fuel efficiency per transported TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit). However, these larger ships require deeper navigation channels, increased draft capacity and stricter safety and infrastructure standards.

The proposal focuses on resolving infrastructure limitations caused by natural conditions at Vietnamese ports. It also recommends mechanisms and solutions to ensure ports can safely and efficiently accommodate larger vessels, while still remaining attractive to global shipping lines.

Key elements of the proposal include improving the efficiency of current maritime infrastructure, developing a roadmap for future upgrades and prioritising safety protocols for handling larger vessels.

To ensure maritime safety with large cargo ships, the Ministry of Transport has instructed the VMA to review and assess safety protocols at terminals handling ships larger than previously approved. Port operators are required to adhere strictly to approved safety plans to ensure seamless operations.

The Ministry of Transport has also instructed the VMA to rectify any existing shortcomings before granting approvals for ports to continue accommodating vessels larger than their original design specifications.

The proposal underlines the critical role of Vietnamese ports in maintaining competitiveness within global supply chains. By upgrading port infrastructure, improving navigation channels, and strengthening safety measures, Vietnam aims to position itself as a key maritime hub in the region.

This initiative is also expected to attract further investment from global shipping lines, contributing to the growth of Vietnam's logistics and maritime industries./.