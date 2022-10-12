Vietnam to make active contributions to CICA: Ambassador

Vietnam will contribute proactively, actively and responsibly to shared concerns at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai has told the press.



Affirming the importance of the CICA, Mai said that Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will attend the sixth conference in Kazakhstan from October 12-14.



She said that Xuan will deliver an important speech affirming major guidelines and policies of the Party and State, highlighting the country’s socio-economic achievements as well as its position, reputation and contributions to the settlement of regional and international issues.



The Vice President will have discussions and meetings with several head delegates and the CICA executive director within the framework of the conference in order to further promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



During her working visit to Kazakhstan, Xuan is scheduled to meet the country’s high-ranking leaders, visit several economic establishments, and meet representatives from the Kazakhstan - Vietnam Friendship Association and the Vietnamese community. She will attend the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the launch of a direct air route between the two countries.



According to the diplomat, the Vice President’s working visit will make important contributions to promoting the Vietnam-Kazakhstan cooperation, thus meeting the interests and aspirations of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world over.



Regarding trade ties between the two countries, Ambassador Mai said that two-way trade hit 303 million USD in the first half of 2022, up 57% year-on-year./.