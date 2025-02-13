Vietnam to host Asian Muaythai championship for the first time

World champion Huynh Ha Huu Hieu of Vietnam (right) will take part in the Asian Muaythai Championship 2025. Photo courtesy of Huu Hieu

Vietnam will welcome the strongest fighters in the region when it hosts the Asian Muaythai Championship 2025.



The International Federation of Muaythai (IFMA) officially named Vietnam as the organiser of the tournament, which will be held in June 20-26 in Thai Nguyên Province.



It will be the first time that the biggest continental competition will be here, an indication of how the sport has grown rapidly in recent years.



"The Asian championships is one of the official tournaments in the IFMA's competition system. To earn this hosting right, Vietnam and Thai Nguyen have to meet strict requirements, from equipment to finances, set by the World Federation," said Tu Thi Le Na, official of the Muaythai Department under the Sports Authority of Vietnam (SAV).



"This is a great honour for Việt Nam. The SAV and Thai Nguyen have agreed with each other on the organisation activities and policies, while further work will be conducted later.



"This is an opportunity for Vietnamese fighters to demonstrate their professional abilities against continental opponents and at the same time Việt Nam affirms its position in the international arena."



According to the schedule, representatives of the Asian Muaythai Federation will arrive in the province for facility inspection prior to the event, which is expected to attract more than 300 athletes from across 30 countries and regions.



They will compete for medals in 28 weight categories and four performance classes.



The Vietnamese national team will begin training from the first of March for different international events in 2025.

The first one will be the world championships from May 22-31 in Turkey. After the Asian competition at home, they will be travelling to China in August to take part in the World Games.



Following that younger competitors will show their talents at the World Youth Muaythai Championships in September in the United Arab Emirates.



The last but biggest competition for them all will be the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.



Na said Vietnam expects gold medals in the regionals and would consider all the other international events as 'playgrounds' where Vietnamese athletes could sharpen their techniques, learn valuable experience and increase their mental resilience.



At the 32nd Games in Cambodia in 2023, Muaythai was not on the sheet, but there was kun khmer which is a similar martial art. Việt Nam took five golds and were placed second behind the hosts. A year earlier, at the 31st Games on home turf, Vietnam topped the table with four golds.