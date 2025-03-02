Vietnam, Tanzania strengthen ties on 60th anniversary

During the visit, she held talks with Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo in Dar es Salaam to discuss measures to enhance the two countries' traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, especially in trade and investment.

Deputy Minister Hang said Vietnam always attaches importance to traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Tanzania, considers the country one of Vietnam's leading partners in Africa.

She conveyed an invitation from Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son for a visit to Vietnam to Minister Kombo, who said he will arrange a Vietnam visit in 2025.

Vietnam, with expertise in aquaculture, is willing to share and assist Tanzania, while urging the African country to jointly seek partners for the tripartite cooperation to leverage resources from developed nations, Hang said.

Besides, Vietnamese businesses such as Viettel can participate in digital transformation and e-government building process in Tanzania, she added.

She proposed the two sides coordinate to organise the second session of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation and the Tanzanian side explore the possibility of Tanzania opening a diplomatic mission in Hanoi.

Minister Kombo highlighted Tanzania’s potential in agriculture, mining, and high-tech industries and encouraged Vietnamese investment in irrigation, aquaculture, rice production, and digital governance.

Both sides emphasised the need to enhance trade, facilitate business exchanges, and finalise agreements on investment protection and taxation.

Tanzania proposed an annual business forum to foster engagement, while Minister Kombo praised Viettel’s telecom venture, Halotel, and invited the company to expand its investments.

Deputy Minister Hang thanked the Tanzanian government for its support of Halotel and urged continued cooperation.

During her visit, Deputy Minister Hang also met with the Vietnamese Embassy and Halotel staff, recognising their contributions to bilateral relations./.