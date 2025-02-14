Vietnam strengthens global cooperation in atomic energy

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam moves forward with reviving its Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, international cooperation is crucial for ensuring nuclear security and safety.

In 2025, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VAEI) at the Ministry of Science and Technology will strengthen bilateral and multilateral collaboration with global partners to advance scientific research and practical applications in atomic energy.

VAEI Director Tran Chi Thanh said key initiatives include finalising technical cooperation projects with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and enhancing non-destructive testing (NDT) capabilities in Vietnam.

The institute will also boost engagement in the Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology for Asia and the Pacific (RCA) and collaborate with the RCA Regional Office to deepen nuclear science and technology ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). As the national coordinator for the Forum for Nuclear Cooperation in Asia (FNCA), VAEI is overseeing nine FNCA projects, including six on radiation technology, research reactors, and nuclear safety.

Cooperation with Russia focuses on nuclear technology development, including the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Centre project and discussions on Vietnam’s participation in the Multipurpose Fast Neutron Research Reactor (MBIR) project. Other efforts include promoting nuclear power cooperation, investment in high-tech applications like irradiation and mineral processing, and procuring additional fuel for the Da Lat nuclear research reactor.

In 2025, VAEI will further expand collaboration with Japan, the US, India, and the RoK across various nuclear energy projects./.