Making news
Vietnam steps up cooperation with Russian locality
In a working session with leaders of the oblast led by Governor Alexander Avdeev, Khoi expressed his delight at the time-honoured partnership that has developed across all domains, saying he stands ready to support local firms to boost cooperation with Vietnamese partners in such potential areas as tourism, agriculture, and education.
He invited the Russian leaders to visit Vietnam for a better understanding of the market and direct engagement with Vietnamese partners, and called on enterprises of both sides to reinvest their profits earned in each other’s market to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
He took the occasion to thank Avdeev for supporting the Vietnamese community in the region, saying he hopes that local leaders will continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens there.
Amidst pressing labour shortages in Russian enterprises, Khoi said Vietnam is willing to provide its industrious workers and proposed solutions to address the challenges that Vietnamese workers are facing while working at Vietnamese-owned businesses in Vladimir.
Avdeev, for his part, affirmed that Vietnam has been a long-term and trustworthy partner of the region, and spoke highly of the cooperation potential between the two sides.
He agreed to step up collaboration with Vietnam, particularly in 2025 when the two countries will celebrate their 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.
Proposing the establishment of a Vietnamese industrial park in Vladimir, he pledged to provide maximum incentives for Vietnamese businesses investing in the region, given its economic, investment, and tourism potential, with a strategic location near Moscow being a key advantage.
During his stay, Khoi also had working sessions with leaders of the BMT Ltd, a leading firm in Russia operating in the area of industrial water treatment and effluent processing, and those of Vladkon company specialising in food cannery. He also visited several Vietnamese garment and textile firms and met with the Vietnamese community there./.