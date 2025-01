The fire broke out at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu province on early January 21 morning, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

State President Luong Cuong on January 22 sent a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a deadly fire at a ski resort in northwestern Türkiye.

The fire broke out at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu province on early January 21 morning, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries./.