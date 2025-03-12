Making news
Vietnam seeks stronger ties with Jamaica
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba and Jamaica Le Quang Long on March 11 presented his credentials to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen and engaged in high-level meetings aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
At the credential presenting ceremony, Ambassador Long conveyed warm greetings and regards from Vietnam’s State President Luong Cuong to Governor-General Patrick Allen, the government and people of Jamaica.
The diplomat emphasised that Vietnam highly values its friendly relations with Jamaica. He proposed practical measures to strengthen bilateral ties, including increasing the exchange of delegations at various levels, enhancing coordination in multilateral forums, and expanding collaboration in key areas such as economy and climate change.
For his part, Allen affirmed Jamaica’s readiness to promote dialogue and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, while expressing his strong desire for both nations to fully realise their potential for collaboration, particularly in the context of global challenges that require international solidarity.
During his visit to Jamaica, Ambassador Long met with Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith to discuss ways to strengthen trade ties. The focus of their talks was on the export of key Vietnamese products such as agricultural products and textiles, and the import of minerals and pharmaceuticals from Jamaica.
The two sides exchanged experience in mitigating climate change and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other in international organisations such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.
Long noted that Vietnam and Jamaica share similar goals for sustainable development and expressed his hope for establishing specific cooperation mechanisms, particularly in green technology and renewable energy.
The credential presentation took place as part of Jamaica’s Diplomatic Week 2025, an event that gathers senior diplomatic representatives in the country.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese ambassador had meetings and discussions with other diplomats on topics such as climate change response, renewable energy, and digital transformation, contributing to strengthening Vietnam’s multilateral position and opening up opportunities for closer connections with potential partners in the Caribbean region./.