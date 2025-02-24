Vietnam, Russia celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties in Far East

Consul General Nguyen Dang Hien speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vladivostok, Russia held a ceremony on February 21 to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (January 30).

Attending the event were representatives of the Vladivostok authorities, Legislative Assembly of Primorsky Krai, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vladivostok, university leaders and scholars from Far Eastern research institutes, and a large number of Vietnamese expatriates living and studying in the Far East.

In his speech, Consul General Nguyen Dang Hien reflected on key historical milestones that have defined the 75-year bilateral diplomatic ties, highlighting positive cooperation across politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, energy, national defence- security, and education-training.

Over the past 75 years, the traditional Vietnam-Russia friendship has been nurtured by successive generations of leaders and citizens, grounded on mutual understanding and trust, he said, believing that this enduring bond will continue to flourish, bring prosperity and well-being to both nations, while contributing to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Ambassador-at-Large Andrei Petrovich Brovarets, Head of the Representative Office of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vladivostok, affirmed that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia remains steadfast. Despite current challenges, both countries have sustained mutually beneficial economic partnership built on the solid foundations laid by previous generations.

An official from Primorsky Krai praised the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Primorsky Krai and its Vietnamese partners across economy, culture, science, education and tourism. He expressed confidence that joint efforts will keep driving this all-around collaboration forward.

A music performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Primorsky Krai Legislative Assembly Anton Anatolevich Volosko stressed that the 75th anniversary signifies a new phase in the development of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership across various sectors, including inter-parliamentary cooperation. This milestone presents significant opportunities to further raise mutual trust and understanding between the two nations, he noted.

The ceremony was enlivened by a vibrant array of cultural performances presented by the Vietnamese community living and studying in Primorsky Krai, Russian students majoring in Vietnamese studies at Far Eastern Federal University, and young artists from the Vladivostok Palace of Children's Creativity./.