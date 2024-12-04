Making news
Vietnam, RoK push for energy efficiency investment
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) held a workshop in the central coastal city of Da Nang on December 3, to promote investment in energy efficiency within Vietnam’s industrial sector.
In his remarks at the event, Quach Quang Dong, Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development Department, stressed that ensuring energy security is present in all national policies.
The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Programme for 2019 – 2030 (VNEEP3) aims to save between 8% and 10% of the country’s total energy consumption by 2030. Vietnam has also received significant assistance from the international community, notably the Republic of Korea (RoK) through a project on promoting energy efficiency investment in the industrial sector supporting Vietnam’s green growth action plan.
Dong said the project practically contributes to the realisation of VNEEP3 goals in the sector and to Vietnam’s efforts toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
According to Yang Seo Hyeon, Deputy Country Director at KOICA Vietnam, the agency and the MoIT began the project in 2021, in a bid to improve energy efficiency in Vietnam's industrial sectors. As part of its activities to promote energy efficiency investment, 20 major enterprises from energy-intensive industries – such as paper, steel, plastics, fertilizers, and cement – were selected for participation in energy audits in 2023 and 2024. As a result, 366 energy-saving solutions have been implemented, resulting in an estimated annual energy-saving potential of 144,000 TOE. Additionally, the project has developed and revised two energy consumption benchmarks for the paper and steel industries and disseminated five technical guidelines for energy efficiency in paper and pulp, textile dyeing, steel, cement, and beverage industries.
At the workshop, delegates listened to six presentations delivered by Vietnamese and Korean speakers. These dealt with various topics, including an overview of the project, its activities and outcomes, and examples of typical energy-audit models in the RoK. There was also information on developing and revising energy consumption benchmarks for the steel and paper industries, and an introduction to the Risk Sharing Fund managed by Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB)./.