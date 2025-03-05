Making news
Vietnam, RoK bolster digital transformation cooperation in judicial sector
At a meeting with RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young-sam on March 4, Tri applauded the fast-growing and effective partnership between the two countries across politics, diplomacy, defence, economy, and culture. He reaffirmed the RoK’s status as one of Vietnam’s leading partners in all spheres.
The official also extended his appreciation for the RoK’s support in key projects benefiting the Supreme People’s Court.
As Vietnam accelerates its digital transformation under Resolution 57, Tri called on the ambassador to serve as a bridge for judicial exchanges, enabling both sides to share expertise in court proceedings and technology applications in the sector.
The official asked the diplomat to convey his an invitation to the Chief Justice of the RoK Supreme Court to visit Vietnam in 2025.
For his part, Ambassador Choi affirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation. He noted that the RoK government, Supreme Court, Embassy, and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) are eager to collaborate with Vietnam’s judicial sector, and support ongoing and future projects, particularly in digital transformation and IT applications. .
The ambassador also expressed hope that Vietnam will continue creating favourable conditions for Korean businesses in the country. He called for Vietnam's stronger support in administrative procedures and citizen and business protection./.