Vietnam ready to promote comprehensive partnership with US

Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc has stressed that Vietnam is ready to promote comprehensive partnership with the US in an effective and practical manner on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime.



In a reception in Hanoi on September 8 for US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Bonnie D. Jenkins, Ngoc spoke highly of bilateral ties in various areas, especially in economy-trade, war aftermath overcoming, health care, education, climate change and energy transition.



Hailing the US as one of the top important partners, Ngoc suggested the US Department of State continue with the exchange of delegations and high-level visits, enhancing cooperation to overcome war consequences as well as in regional and global issues, for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region.



Jenkins, for her part, praised Vietnam’s contributions to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. She expressed her wish to reinforce collaboration in fields of mutual concern, especially in overcoming the consequences of war, health care and pandemic prevention, aviation security, nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, and promotion of women’s role in peace and security.



During her stay, Jenkins is scheduled to hold working sessions with leaders of the Transport Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, meet students of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, and visit several localities to step up cooperation in overcoming war aftermaths./.