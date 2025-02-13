Vietnam readies military parades for reunification anniversary, National Day

From February 17 to April 6, concentrated training exercises will take place, bringing together all participating forces to refine their synchronisation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Preparations are in full swing for Vietnam’s military parades and processions of civil forces to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) as well as the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, chaired a meeting with relevant agencies and units in Hanoi on February 12 to assess progress and ensure every detail is meticulously planned for these milestone celebrations.

Nghia praised efforts by the agencies and units in keeping preparations on schedule. He stressed the need for seamless coordination across logistics, technical support, and training, with a focus on precision, safety, and efficiency.

All units involved have been directed to fine-tune their drills, ensure all personnel and equipment are fully prepared, and conduct rigorous training to create a powerful and dignified spectacle that will capture the admiration of both domestic and international audiences.

He also underlined the importance of ensuring the health and safety of all participants.

Nghia highlighted the special importance of the parades, describing them as moments to honour the great significance of the August Revolution and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, which is now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, as well as to showcase the unceasing growth of the country’s armed forces over the past eight decades under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The parades will provide a chance to educate the public on the patriotism tradition, while expressing gratitude to those who sacrificed for national liberation, construction, and safeguarding and reaffirming the public’s complete trust in the Party’s leadership, the official added.

From February 17 to April 6, concentrated training exercises will take place, bringing together all participating forces to refine their synchronisation./.