Vietnam promotes organic agricultural product trade at world's leading fair

Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Germany Dang Thi Thanh Phuong speaks at Vietnam's B2B networking event on February 11 at the ongoing Biofach 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo: VNA)

A B2B networking event connecting 12 Vietnamese organic agricultural product exporters and importers with German and European businesses has taken place at the Vietnamese pavilion within the ongoing Biofach 2025 – the world’s leading trade fair for organic food held in Nuremberg, Germany.

The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany and the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA) on February 11.

VOAA Vice President Dang Thi Bich Huong noted that participating Vietnamese companies are showcasing a wider range of products this year, in addition to traditional exports such as tea, coffee, spices, cinnamon, star anise, pepper, and cashew nuts. New products include instant salted coffee from Hapii Coffee, coconut nectar products from Sokfarm, biodegradable food containers from Buyo Bioplastics, and organic shampoos and body washes from ONA Global and Co cay hoa la.

Marco Schlüter, head of Strategy and International Affairs at Germany’s organic agriculture association Naturland, informed about the four-year collaboration between Naturland and VOAA, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The project has helped VOAA develop strategies and expand services for its members.

Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Germany Dang Thi Thanh Phuong assessed that trade between the two countries has been steadily growing. Last year, bilateral trade volume reached 11.7 billion USD, with Vietnam exporting 7.43 billion USD worth of products, making it Germany’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Farm produce exports accounted for over 12% of Vietnamese exports to the European nation, though organic products still represent a modest share.

The official said with Vietnam expanding its organic farming sector and Germany being a global leader in organic production, both countries have significant potential for partnership. The Vietnam Trade Office encourages businesses to enhance related connectivity and explore opportunities in the sector.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter, Huong underscored the importance of Biofach for Vietnam’s organic industry. Despite economic challenges, Germany’s organic product consumption grew by 5% in 2024, signaling strong market penetration potential for Vietnamese organic goods in the country and across Europe this year.

Lasting from February 11 to 14, Biofach 2025 features approximately 2,300 exhibitors from 94 countries across the world./.