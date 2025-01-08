Vietnam pledges to create favourable conditions for US investors: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Founder and Chairman of Berggruen Holdings and Berggruen Institute Nicholas Berggruen (C) and Director of the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at the US’s Columbia University Nguyen Thi Lien Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will continue facilitating activities of foreign investors, including those from the US, while prioritising bilateral cooperation in education, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, said Party General Secretary To Lam.

At a reception in Hanoi on January 7 for Founder and Chairman of Berggruen Holdings and Berggruen Institute Nicholas Berggruen and Director of the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at the US’s Columbia University Nguyen Thi Lien Hang, the Party leader spoke highly of their support for the development of Vietnam-US ties over the past years.

Vietnam treasures and wants to boost the relations with the US for the benefit of their people and businesses, contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world, he said.

Attributing the effective progress of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to active contributions from both nations’ business communities, scholars and people, he suggested the guests continue exploring new investment and research opportunities in Vietnam, and realising existing cooperation agreements between the Columbia University and Vietnamese universities.

As Vietnam aims to become a developing and upper-middle-income country by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045, as set by the 13th National Party Congress, Lam reiterated Vietnam's commitment to building an independent and self-reliant economy while embracing extensive global integration.

Highlighting the critical role of science-technology, innovation, and quality human resources, he identified these elements as key drivers for enhancing national competitiveness and ensuring sustainable development.

Vietnam is determined to effectively balance the development of internal capacities with the proactive maximisation of external opportunities and resources, the Party chief said.

Berggruen and Hang expressed their delight at Vietnam's development strides and positive progress in the Vietnam-US relations in the recent past. They highly evaluated the vision of Vietnamese leaders and Party General Secretary To Lam.

They vowed to actively support efforts that advance the bilateral ties and identify suitable investment opportunities, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the US-Vietnam relations and assisting Vietnam in achieving its goals./.