Vietnam, Philippines eye pragmatic defence ties

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro have agreed to promote the bilateral defence ties in a more practical and efficient manner during their talks in the Philippines.



The talks took place as part of Giang’s official visit to the Philippines from August 29-31, during which Giang affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; and attaching importance to its friendly relations with countries, including the Philippines.



Teodoro also noted that the Philippines gives importance to consolidating and enhancing its strategic partnership with Vietnam, and stays resolved to work together with the country to develop the bilateral ties intensively, extensively, comprehensively and sustainably, for peace, stability, and prosperous development in the region and the world.

The officials shared the view that since the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1976, the bilateral relationship has been thriving in various fields, with defence cooperation playing a crucial role in the strategic partnership.



They said Vietnam and the Philippines boast substantial potential for collaboration in maritime security and safety, logistics, military medicine, defence industry, natural disaster response, search and rescue operations, and UN peacekeeping.



The two sides agreed to strengthen the defence ties, focusing on all-level delegation exchange, maintaining the existing cooperation mechanisms, fostering cooperation in training and between forces, and enhancing mutual support and coordination at multilateral forums and mechanisms.



They also compared notes on some regional and international issues of shared concern, and shared view on the importance of peace, security, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.



Both reiterated the stance on settling disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and fully observing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), towards an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). They also emphasised the important role of defence ministry and military in handling maritime issues.



Giang said Vietnam will hold a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army and the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 later this year, and invited Teodoro and other leaders of the Philippine Department of National Defence and army to attend the events.



Vietnam welcomes Philippine defence enterprises to participate in the exhibition, the minister stressed.



At the end of the talks, Giang and Teodoro witnessed the signing of a letter of intent between the two defence ministries on strengthening cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid and maritime disaster relief; and another on enhancing cooperation in military medicine.



On August 30, Giang paid a courtesy visit to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., who spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and foreign affairs, and affirmed that Vietnam remains the only strategic partner of the Philippines in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The President expressed his belief that the visit will contribute to fostering the friendship, cooperation, and mutual trust and understanding, and that defence collaboration will remain an important pillar of the bilateral ties.



Giang expressed his hope that the Philippine Government and the President himself will further support the two ministries to sign a new cooperation agreement replacing the one reached in 2010, as well as the establishment of a hotline between the Vietnamese and Philippine coast guards to improve the effectiveness of coordination in handling non-traditional security issues at sea.



The minister said he hopes that the two sides will continue strengthening coordination in handling cases of fishermen violating each other's waters in a humane manner, and promptly sharing information and stance on issues of mutual concern.



Both sides noted their belief that the bilateral relations will make new progress across realms, including defence cooperation.



The same day, General Giang and his entourage visited the headquarters of the Philippine Navy where they showed strong impressions at the history and achievements of the force, and underlined that as neighbours at sea, Vietnam and the Philippines share common interests in ensuring maritime security and safety in the sea areas between the two countries in particular and the waters in the region in general.



Amid the rapidly and complicatedly evolving world and regional situation with increasing non-traditional challenges such as drug crimes, smuggling and transnational crimes, the two sides should foster cooperation among maritime law enforcement forces, of which the navy plays a very important role, General Giang said.



Hailing the results of cooperation between the two navies in recent times, especially their active coordination in supporting fishermen of both countries in distress at sea, he affirmed that the potential for cooperation in maritime security and safety between the two sides is huge, urgent and in line with the common interests of the two countries.



He suggested that the two sides actively coordinate to advise senior leaders of each country on measures to enhance trust at sea, and maintain security and order in the waters between the two countries, contributing to maintaining a maritime area of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



The General said that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and provides favourable conditions for the two countries' navies in particular and law enforcement forces to increase exchanges and cooperation to strengthen mutual understanding and information sharing, and provide timely assistance to fishermen in distress at sea, thus contributing to matitime security and safety in the region.



The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence welcomes the Philippine Navy to send a delegation to the second Vietnam International Defence Expo later this year, Giang stated.



Flag Officer-In-Command of the Philippine Navy, Vice Admiral Toribio Dulinayan Adaci Jr. emphasised that over the years, the two countries' naval forces have maintained effective cooperation momentum. The Philippine Navy values and wishes to strengthen its cooperation with the Vietnam People's Navy, he said.



On August 29, General Giang and his entourage laid wreaths at the statues of President Ho Chi Minh's and José Rizal - the national hero of the Philippines at the Rizal Park in Manila, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines./.