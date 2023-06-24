Vietnam, Netherlands tighten cooperation in climate change adaptation

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will co-chair the 8th meeting of the Vietnam-Netherlands Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and Water Management slated for June 25-27 in The Hague.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh said the meeting is part of Ha’s visit to the Netherlands.

The diplomat said that cooperation in climate change adaptation is an important content throughout the strategic cooperation between the two countries, which is vital for Vietnam in the process of overcoming the challenges of nature in the coming decades.

During Ha’s visit to the Netherlands, he is expected to have meetings with the country’s leaders, visit the Port of Rotterdam and the Global Centre for Climate Change Adaptation, work with the Netherlands International Investment Agency, and attend the Netherlands - Vietnam business talks about sand mining, sea reclamation, and adaptation to climate change.

He will also attend the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Vietnam and announce the opening of a photo exhibition about Vietnam which kicks off a series of celebration activities.

Regarding bilateral cooperation in climate change adaptation, Anh said that Vietnam and the Netherlands share similarities when it comes to the challenges of nature and change climate.

Mutual understanding and common points of view on many major global issues such as climate change, sustainable development, and green transition are important factors for the two countries to increasingly tighten cooperation and mutual development, he said.

The two countries have had successful and effective cooperation programmes and projects. Through two frameworks of strategic partnership cooperation on the response to climate change and water management and development of sustainable agriculture and food security, the Netherlands has helped Vietnam to develop a sustainable development plan for Mekong Delta which solve major issues including those relating to flood control, aquaculture production, dyke/dam network monitoring system, and regional restructuring and linkage.

In addition to projects on construction and planning, the two countries also have cooperation projects on undergraduate and postgraduate education and training in the field of climate change adaptation, such as the Orange Knowledge Programme (OKP)./.