Vietnam, Netherlands hold seminar on sustainable development
The event was held on the occasion of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s Trade and Environment Week.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO, and other international organisations in Geneva, said that the two countries have established strategic agreements to ensure food security, as climate change response and the development of sustainable food systems form the backbone of their partnership.
Dung stated that Vietnam is committed to restructuring its agricultural sector and embracing green transition to adapt to new trends in the areas of free trade, climate change response, and smart agriculture, while pushing for energy transition and the building of a low-carbon economy.
Dutch Ambassador to the WTO Audrey Goosen commended collaborative programmes between the two countries and affirmed the Netherlands' readiness to support Vietnam across various fields, including sustainable agriculture.
She expressed her delight at positive outcomes reported in Vietnam’s food production and noted the growing awareness among Vietnamese people of sustainable production and development.
The Dutch diplomat said the two nations can continue to work together to help Vietnamese products meet higher standards and gain access to demanding markets./.