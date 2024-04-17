Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)





In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, who is also Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Value Programme Council, hailed the Vietnamese business community’s efforts to promote the growth of the Vietnam National Brand amidst geopolitical volatility that has negatively impacted the domestic production, trade, and investment.



The Vietnam National Brand skyrocketed 102% during 2019-2023, valued at 498.13 billion USD in 2023, he said, citing a report by the UK’s brand evaluation consultancy Brand Finance.



The Southeast Asian country ranked 33rd out of the 121 countries and territories in terms of brand value last year, which affirms its prestige and better position in the international arena and demonstrates its stature in the international integration.



Over the past 20 years, the Vietnam National Brand programme has supported localities, associations, and enterprises to develop their brands, and raised public awareness of the strong connection between the national brand, and product and business brands to improve national competitive edge, he stressed.



An international forum on Vietnam National Brand, themed “elevating the core values”, was held in the framework of the week, serving as a venue for management agencies, experts, and domestic and foreign organisations to discuss measures to build and develop brands./.







