Vietnam, Mongolia issue joint statement on establishing comprehensive partnership
The joint statement reads that during the trip, the Vietnamese leader had talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.
The two countries’ leaders highly valued the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mongolia, which has been enhanced and expanded strongly over the last 70 years. They also discussed orientations for developing bilateral ties in the time ahead, along with some regional and international issues of shared concern.
The host leaders affirmed that Mongolia always views Vietnam as an important partner in Southeast Asia and wishes to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres.
Meanwhile, Vietnam underlined that it attaches importance to fostering relations with Mongolia, respects the latter’s peace-loving, open, independent, and multi-pillar foreign policy as well as the “third neighbour” policy, and hopes to further promote bilateral ties in the coming time.
The leaders of both countries held that the development and intensification of the Vietnam - Mongolia relations match common interests of the two peoples, significantly contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development. They agreed to elevate bilateral ties to the comprehensive partnership and continue to boost cooperation expansion.
In particular, Vietnam and Mongolia will strengthen political cooperation through such measures as increasing mutual visits, exchanges, and meetings at all levels between their parties, states, governments, and parliaments; bolstering ties between the legislative bodies; and maintaining the effectiveness of the political consultation mechanism at the deputy foreign minister level.
They will expand cooperation in national defence, security, and law enforcement, as well as economic, trade, and investment partnerships.
Result-oriented collaboration will be fostered in such areas as agriculture, science, transportation, culture, sports, tourism, education, labour, environment, and social protection.
Besides, the two countries will also reinforce cooperation in regional and international affairs, including within the framework of international and regional organisations and the response to non-traditional security threats such as climate change, terrorism, and transnational crimes. The leaders also underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security, and stability in the East Sea, along with peacefully resolving disputes on the basis of the United Nations Charter and, especially, the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
During the visit, the two sides also inked several cooperation documents.
The countries’ leaders shared the view that the state visit to Mongolia by General Secretary and President Lam significantly helps to orient and open up the prospect for the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, according to the joint statement./.