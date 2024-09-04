Vietnam makes great efforts to get EC’s yellow card removed: Official

Under the close supervision of the Government, the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), along with the tireless efforts of local authorities, Vietnam's fisheries sector has made significant progress after nearly seven years of striving to get the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood products lifted, said Director of the Fisheries Resources Surveillance Department Nguyen Quang Hung.

According to Hung, the legal and institutional framework has been relatively completed, meeting the requirements for sustainable domestic fisheries as well as complying with regional and global fishing regulations.

The application of information technology and digitalisation through a national database and software has helped monitor and manage fishing vessels across the country in a unified way, he stressed, adding that Vietnam has established a system for verification, certification, and traceability to ensure the legal status of seafood products when exporting to Europe and other markets upon request.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide, such as the fisheries surveillance, coast guards, and border guards, have been gradually strengthened to more rigorously inspect, monitor, and manage the fisheries industry. In addition to raising awareness, strict penalties are being imposed on administrative violations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Hung also mentioned difficulties and limitations in meeting the EU's requirements for combating IUU fishing, especially in controlling fishing vessels in coastal areas, and deliberate violations of fishermen in fishing activities.

According to the official, the EC's recommendations are truly beneficial for the development of Vietnam's fisheries sector, providing immediate solutions to get the EC's removal of its “yellow card” warning against Vietnam's seafood exports and, more importantly, paving the way for a long-term and sustainable growth of the industry, Hung said.

The MARD has proposed numerous solutions to the Government and the Prime Minister, as well as directed local authorities to implement those solutions, Hung said, noting that that the ministry has developed a detailed plan to implement tasks and solutions for combating IUU fishing, which has been sent to local authorities, ministries, sectors, and relevant units for implementation in the period leading up to the EC inspection team's visit to Vietnam.

For long-term solutions aimed at developing a sustainable fisheries sector, the ministry is currently formulating plans and implementing projects, programmes, and plans approved by the Government.

Hung said the ministry will enhance marine aquaculture, gradually reduce the volume and frequency of fishing to balance natural fishery resources, and strengthen the protection of aquatic resources, adding that key tasks also include planning marine protected areas, restoring ecosystems, and releasing aquatic species to regenerate fisheries resources.

More policies and mechanisms will be developed to support fishermen in transitioning to alternative livelihoods, ensuring the sustainability of income for coastal communities, he went on./.