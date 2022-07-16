Making news
Vietnam listed among top 10 best destinations for expats in 2022
The survey, with nearly 12,000 respondents in 52 destinations, offers in-depth information on expats’ satisfaction with the Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, and Personal Finances in their respective country of residence. For the first time, the ranking also includes the Expat Essentials Index, which covers digital life, admin topics, housing, and language.
The survey highlighted that Vietnam excels when it comes to Personal Finance, ranking first worldwide in this index. The majority of expats (80%) are happy with the general cost of living, compared to only 45% globally.
There is no stress when it comes to their financial situation: about four in five (79%) are satisfied with this factor (compared to 60% globally), and 92% said that their disposable household income is enough or more than enough to lead a comfortable life (compared to the 72% globally). “I live comfortably on my limited income,” said a US American expat.
Expats in Vietnam ranked the country 9th in the Ease of Settling, and 6th in the Local Friendliness. Most expats (84%) described the local residents as generally friendly, and 83% find them friendly towards foreign residents in particular.
“The warmth, honesty, and friendliness of the people” are what a US American enjoys most about life in Vietnam, while a Malaysian expat highlights “the people and the friendly culture”.
Indeed, the local culture is another area where expats are especially pleased. About 83% feel welcome in Vietnam while the world proportion is 71%.
The survey noted that creating a personal network is certainly important to expat life. Expats ranked Vietnam among the top 10 in the Finding Friends Subcategory (7th), saying it is easy to befriend locals (54%).
More than two in three (69%) are happy with their social life while globally, 56% feel the same. Moreover, 63% have a personal support network in Vietnam, and they said can go to for practical/emotional support (vs. 59% globally).
Meanwhile, concerns among expats living and working in Vietnam include the urban environment, the availability of green goods and services, the air quality, health & well-being, local bureaucracy, opening a local bank account and cashless payment./.