Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation in crime combat
Public security forces of Vietnam and Laos will intensify their cooperation in crime combat, especially drug, smuggling and cyber crimes, as agreed by the two ministers of public security in Vientiane on July 11.
The talks between Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong took place within the framework of the ongoing state visit to Laos by President To Lam.
Reviewing cooperation in the first half of this year, the ministers said the two sides coordinated to fruitfully implement high-level agreements between the two countries as well as the 2024 collaboration plan between the two public security ministries, and to prevent sabotage ruses of hostile forces to ensure security and safety for events in 2024 when Laos serves as Chair of ASEAN.
They also noted joint work for the successful organisation of the first Annual Conference of Ministers of Public Security and Home Affairs of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in Da Nang, and the 14th Conference on Security Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
The two sides have cooperated in fighting crimes over the past time, especially drug and cross-border crimes, and in building a common border of peace and friendship.
They agreed to continue effectively carrying out cooperation documents signed by the two countries and ministries, particularly the 2024 collaboration plan and the minutes of the 14th Conference on Security Cooperation, while sharing information about the regional and international situation and threats to security and order in each country.
The sides consented to resolutely and persistently avert hostile forces from taking advantage of one country to sabotage the other, work together to organise the 13th deputy ministerial conference on crime prevention and control cooperation between the police forces of the two countries, and maintain collaboration in personnel training.
Earlier, Quang and Lakhamphong inked a memorandum of understanding between the two ministries on building and implementing a resident and ID management system in Laos. President To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith witnessed the signing.
Authorised by President Lam, Minister Quang signed the Vietnam-Laos extradition agreement with Prosecutor General of the Lao Supreme People's Procuracy Xayxana Khotphouthone, and attended a ceremony to launch the project on the resident and ID management system in Laos./.