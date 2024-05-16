Making news
Vietnam joins regional efforts for quality early childhood education
Vietnam always values the position and role of early childhood care and education (ECCE), affirmed Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc at the ASEAN education ministerial conference on equitable access to ECCE held in Laos on May 15.
Bringing together officials from the 10 member states and Timor Leste, the discussion revolved around a theme of ECCE for a sustainable future, aimed to further enhance cooperation and mutual support in the field regionally and internationally.
Phuc said the country has implemented a nationwide educational programme integrating climate change adaptation and environmental protection content to provide kindergarteners with basic knowledge on these issues.
He informed the conference of Vietnam's upcoming programmes which will work to ensure that all girls and boys have access to ECCE, promote environmental education and climate change response, and establish green preschool models.
Phuc also emphasised the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training’s commitment to sharing the region’s common efforts and accompanying its ASEAN peers in enhancing the implementation of bloc leaders' declaration on ECCE adopted at the ASEAN Summit in 2023 and commitments made by participants at this conference.
Ajoint declaration was adopted at the end of the function, covering the integration of sustainable environment education in preschool teacher training programmes and the equipment of early childhood educators with knowledge and skills on climate change and natural disaster risks, among others./.